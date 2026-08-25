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Ashley Perry

By

Ashley Perry

Analysis

Netanyahu’s greatest victory is that Likud cannot agree on who should replace him

Even if Israel’s prime minister loses the October 27 election, finding his successor may prove far more difficult – and have potentially profound implications for the Jewish state

August 25, 2026 15:54
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Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: AFP via Getty)
3 min read
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The most revealing result of last week’s Likud primary was not who came first. It was who failed to emerge.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s name did not appear on the ballot, yet he was its undisputed winner. Energy Minister Eli Cohen topped the poll, followed by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Transportation Minister Miri Regev.

However, importantly, none established themselves as Netanyahu’s heir, or even as a serious counterweight to him.

The primary therefore exposed the central paradox of today’s Likud: almost every senior figure dreams of succeeding Netanyahu, but none can afford to behave like a successor.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

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