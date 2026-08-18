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Netanyahu ‘very pleased’ as Eli Cohen, Amir Ohana and Yariv Levin top Likud Party primary

Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party has selected candidates to fight in the October 27 election

August 18, 2026 11:19
Likud party members vote polling station Israel GettyImages-2290320467.jpg
Likud members gather at a polling station for the primary elections of their party ahead of country's national elections (Photo: Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

1 min read
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Israel’s Likud Party has published the final vote counts for its primary, ahead of the country’s general election on October 27, with prime minister and Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu saying he was “very pleased” with the results.

Current energy and infrastructure minister Eli Cohen leads the list, followed by Amir Ohana, Yariv Levin, Miri Regev and Ofir Katz rounding out the top five spots.

The rankings do not include Netanyahu, who is automatically placed at the top of the party slate without needing to run.

Likud said 76,068 party members voted, a turnout of 53%. Cohen received more than 46,000 votes. This was less than at the 2022 primary when 58 per cent voted.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

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