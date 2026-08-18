Israel’s Likud Party has published the final vote counts for its primary, ahead of the country’s general election on October 27, with prime minister and Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu saying he was “very pleased” with the results.

Current energy and infrastructure minister Eli Cohen leads the list, followed by Amir Ohana, Yariv Levin, Miri Regev and Ofir Katz rounding out the top five spots.

The rankings do not include Netanyahu, who is automatically placed at the top of the party slate without needing to run.

Likud said 76,068 party members voted, a turnout of 53%. Cohen received more than 46,000 votes. This was less than at the 2022 primary when 58 per cent voted.