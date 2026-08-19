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Ashley Perry

By

Ashley Perry

Analysis

How new right-wing parties outside Netanyahu’s camp may decide Israel’s election

If they manage to enter the Knesset and neither established bloc reaches 61 seats, they could determine who governs the country and under what conditions

August 19, 2026 11:13
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MK Yuli Edelstein and former minister Gilad Erdan announce the establishment of a new right-wing party on August 6, 2026. (Photo: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)
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For more than four years, Israeli politics has been governed by a familiar and increasingly rigid division. On one side stands Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing and religious alliance, led by Likud and supported by the religious Zionist and Charedi parties. On the other is the broad opposition camp, comprising most of the parties that formed the previous government and united principally by their desire to remove Netanyahu.

Every opinion poll is therefore accompanied by the same calculation. After listing how many seats each party is projected to win, the television graphics divide them into blocs and ask whether either side can reach the magic number of 61. The Arab parties are generally placed to one side. Neither bloc currently presents them as likely coalition partners, although Netanyahu’s allies constantly warn that the opposition will again rely on Ra’am, as the Bennett-Lapid government did.

This binary structure has shaped almost every political discussion in Israel but it may now be breaking down.

A collection of new parties could become a third bloc: parties that define themselves as Zionist, predominantly right-wing or centre-right, but refuse to declare loyalty to either Netanyahu or the existing opposition leadership. The first significant move came from former communications minister Yoaz Hendel and former Blue and White minister Chili Tropper. Their new alliance, Zionist Home-The Reservists, promises to establish a “Zionist, statesmanlike government”, restore governance and make widespread enlistment a condition for joining any coalition.

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Topics:

Likud

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli elections

Knesset

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