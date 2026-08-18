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Rabbi Karmi Gross

By

Rabbi Karmi Gross

Opinion

The Orthodox will not only join the IDF in large numbers – they will influence it

My yeshivah provides Israel with a model for combining intensive Torah study with full military service

August 18, 2026 16:16
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Students at Beit Midrash Derech Chaim
5 min read
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At first glance, the scene looks like the feverish activity found in any of the many Charedi yeshivot in Israel. Young men, dressed in black suits and white shirts, pore over Talmudic texts, arguing over the finer points of Jewish law, much as study partners have dissected Jewish texts for the past 1,000 years.

But as late afternoon approaches, these students do something that is nothing short of revolutionary in Israel. They leave the yeshivah study hall and head to a nearby building, where they will spend the next six hours in a university setting. Over the next three to four years, they will earn degrees in fields of technology, including bachelor’s degrees in computer science, electrical engineering, electro-optics, or physics.

Yet the innovation does not end there. This yeshivah not only combines academic study with Torah learning; perhaps even more remarkably in the Charedi world, it is also a Hesder yeshivah, meaning that its students combine intensive Torah study with full military service in the Israel Defence Forces.

Welcome to Beit Midrash Derech Chaim, Israel’s first and largest Charedi Hesder yeshivah.

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Topics:

Charedi

IDF

Strictly Orthodox

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