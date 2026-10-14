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Israel elections 2026

How the Arab vote could decide the balance of power in Israel’s historic election

Security, crime and the economy are key issues – but the crucial question is which parties would agree to being part of a coalition government

October 14, 2026 10:19
LFJ web.jpg
Leader of the Arab Israeli party Ra'am (United Arab List), Mansour Abbas speaks during an election campaign event (Photo by Jalaa MAREY / AFP via Getty Images)

By

John Jeffay

6 min read
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Almost a million Arab and Druze voters are eligible to take part in Israel’s election on October 27 (a fact which may be lost on those who parrot the “apartheid state” accusation).

But their priorities differ sharply from those of Jewish voters. Ditto their choice of candidates, ditto the likelihood that many of them will actually cast a vote.

For Jewish voters, security concerns and the aftermath of October 7 dominate. For Arabs, it’s crime, the cost of living, housing and anti-Arab racism.

There are 38 electoral lists contesting the election, but for the vast majority of Arab voters it will be a two-way race.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Arab-Israeli

Israeli Politics

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