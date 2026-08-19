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Letters to the Editor, August 21 2026

August 19, 2026 09:29
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Ethical matters

In his article about the Jewish Ethics Project (Ethical debates should be wary of straying into politics, JC  August 7), Professor Mintz describes us as having “a healthy preoccupation with the ethics of the Gaza war”, despite being “interested in a broad range of ethical issues”, and goes on to discourage clerical commentary on matters political. I am happy to confirm that JEP was established to encourage the injection of ethical considerations based on core Jewish values into discussions of complex contemporary issues of all kinds. That we have no preoccupation beyond that is amply demonstrated by the breadth of the materials on our website, and we encourage engagement from all sectors of the community and beyond in relation to any matter that would benefit from a Jewish ethical perspective. Our range of interests was further proved by the ingenuity and eclecticism of the submissions to this year’s JEP Jakobovits Prize, a selection of which we hope to publish shortly. (We have no comment to offer on Professor Mintz’s views of what rabbis should and should not discuss.)

Daniel Greenberg CB, for the trustees of JEP

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