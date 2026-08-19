Letters to the Editor, August 21 2026

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Political questions

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Dr Jeremy Harvadi commented ( Letters, August 7) about the re-admission of Diana Abbott into the Labour Party. I am now wondering how long it will be before Corbyn is re-admitted.

Geoffrey Bernstein

Stanmore

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In pubs and parks across Britain, there’s no shortage of people convinced the King is a lizard, the Moon landing was faked, or Satan controls the pigeons. Nobody puts them on the Today programme. They shout, and the pigeons don’t answer back.

Rupert Lowe’s Restore Party trades in exactly the same currency – Jews run the world, Israel was behind 9/11, a secret cabal is grooming Nigel Farage for Downing Street. Swap “the Jews” for “the lizards” and you have the same standard of evidence, minus the tinfoil hat.

Social media was always going to give every conspiracist a megaphone. But mainstream broadcasters and newspapers are meant to know the difference between a fringe party and a man shouting at pigeons. Is it really too much to ask that Restore be filed alongside Elvis in Clapham – too bonkers to report?

Shimon Cohen

London N2

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It beggars belief that Sir Grant Shapps, a Jewish champion in our community, former Cabinet Minister and Party co-chairman found himself blocked from standing again as a Member of Parliament while a former neo-Nazi was unceremoniously welcomed by the Conservative Party. This was a terrible error of judgment and will have significant repercussions from other loyal voters who believe in justice and fairness.

Ronel Lehmann

London NW3

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I’m afraid I couldn’t help a wry smile when I read that the Taoiseach’s plane could not land safely in poor visibility because the Irish had decided not to install an Israeli-designed and manufactured navigation system, in accordance with their boycott Israeli goods policy.

It is extraordinary the lengths to which some countries, organisations and politicians will self-harm in pursuit of their irrational hatred of Israel. I am at a loss to understand why Ireland’s sympathies do not lie with Israel, another country which had to struggle to establish its independence and right to self determination.

Joe Hayward,

Stanmore,

Let it rain

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Your correspondent’s letter (Letters, JC August 14) about reintroducing mashiv ha’ruach into the Amidah immediately to help alleviate current weather conditions is an interesting concept. However this is unlikely to do any good at all as mashiv ha’ruch umarid ha’goshem is merely a statement “He makes the wind blow and the rain fall”. The prayer “Grant dew and rain as a blessing” comes later on in the Amidah and is recited between early December until first day of Pesach. Although perhaps getting authorisation to change the Amidah at all may prove a little more difficult than trying to get it to rain.

Leon Malins,

Edgware

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What about Uncle Louis?

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I have just read your interesting article on British Jews and boxing (The bruising tale of British Jews and boxing, August 14) and was surprised not to see any reference to my great uncle Louis Golding who wrote a famous book including the stories of British Jews in Boxing entitled The Bare-Knuckled Breed published in 1952. Golding has other claims to fame, his most famous book Magnolia Street was a kind of Jewish precursor of Coronation Street and he was also said to have known the Prince of Wales (later Edward VIII) at Oxford in 1914 – not bad for a Yiddishe boy from Cheetham Hill.

Prof Anthony Goldstone CBE

Radlett,

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Temple Fortunate

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As an ex-Mancunian who has been living on the fringes of Temple Fortune for the past seven years, I enjoyed Zoe Strimpel’s article about the area (Life, August 14).

I felt it overlooked one of the mainstays of Temple Fortune Parade, Cohens Jewellers. One of the oldest established business, it has been a popular destination in the same premises for over 50 years., This family-run business has served generations of the same families. It is very much part of the fabric of Temple Fortune.

A hidden gem further complements the area. Tucked away at the end of Bridge Lane, the Temple Fortune Club, boasts a multi-usage sports club of lawn bowls, tennis and squash, frequented by many of the Jewish community. This all adds to the wonderful area where I’ve been made so welcome since my relocation from the North.

Bernard Oster

Finchley

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I enjoyed your feature on Temple Fortune having grown up in the area and accompanied my mum on many a shopping trip to the delightfully small Waitrose. I wonder if any of your readers remember Charlie at the petrol station who would fill up your car and check the oil and water? You don’t get service like that any more.

Claire Gordon

Stanmore

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Welcome to Westcliff

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Jonathan Metliss’s very good article on visiting five US shuls in one weekend, sparked my attention especially when he mentioned they were “extremely welcoming, warm and friendly”. A visitor who has been staying here in Westcliff for a few weeks remarked last Shabbat: “In all the communities I have lived in the world, this is the most popular and welcoming community.” I’m inviting Jonathan Metliss to Westcliff for a Shabbat, for us to have the honour of welcoming him to our friendly state-of-the-art shul. We guarantee he will be able to reach the kiddush in good time before all the food is consumed! The area is becoming increasingly popular, there is an eruv and a well-stocked kosher supermarket. Everyone is welcome to our shul.

Geoffrey Pepper, Warden,

Southend and Westcliff Hebrew Congregation