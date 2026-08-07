Become a Member
Politics

Restore Britain co-founder Charlie Downes appears to suggest Farage was ‘bought’ by Jews

Meanwhile, the party's leader, Rupert Lowe, refused to say during an interview this week whether King Charles could be considered a ‘white Briton’ under its definition of the term

August 7, 2026 15:41
Downes.png
Restore Britain co-founder Charlie Downes (YouTube/NextGenerationPodcast)

By

Gabrielle Apfel

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

The co-founder of far-right political party Restore Britain has seemingly implied that he believes Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has been “bought” by Jews.

The 25-year-old activist responded to a recent post shared by Farage in which the former Clacton MP, who is contesting the seat again on August 13, said he “could not be bought”.

Commenting on the post, Downes shared an image of Farage at a launch event for the Reform Jewish Alliance (RJA), Reform UK’s Jewish caucus, without offering any explanation of his meaning.

Campaigners have subsequently accused Downes of repeating the “oldest smear” used to demonise Jewish people with the post.

To get more Politics news, click here to sign up for our free politics newsletter.

Topics:

Restore Britain

Reform UK

Nigel Farage

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper