Restore Britain co-founder Charlie Downes appears to suggest Farage was ‘bought’ by Jews

Alex Hearn, director of Labour Against Antisemitism, said: “Restore Britain’s spokesman insinuated that Nigel Farage had been bought by Jews – the oldest smear about money and influence, delivered as a picture so that nothing could be quoted back at him.

“It is not an aberration. Charlie Downes has said his party believes ‘Britain is a people defined by indigenous British ancestry and Christian faith’ – a definition under which no Jew, and no other minority, can be British, however many generations we have been here.

“High-profile Restore supporters have called for Jews to be deported and the party will not disown them. Anyone who objects to racism should object to Restore. They are the far-right in a suit.”

Downes, who has been a part of Restore since its inception, has also lamented the fact that he believes that white Britons will become a minority within 50 years, calling it a “terrifying prospect”.

On Thursday, leader of Restore Rupert Lowe refused to confirm if he believes that King Charles is a white Briton owing to the fact that the incumbent British monarch has a single foreign-born parent.

Meanwhile, Farage was himself accused of antisemitism back in 2017 for agreeing with an LBC caller that the ‘Jewish lobby’ has a disproportionate amount of power in the US, a remark for which he declined to apologise.

He was also accused by several former schoolmates from his time at Dulwich College of making antisemitic comments, including making a hissing sound to mimic gas chambers, while at the prestigious school.

Farage has strenuously denied the allegations relating to his school days.