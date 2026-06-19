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Stephen Pollard

By

Stephen Pollard

Opinion

The alarming rise of the party that believes only Christians are true Brits

Restore Britain’s success in the Makerfield by-election should send a shiver down the spine of every JC reader

June 19, 2026 16:36
Pollard.jpg
Leader of Restore Britain, Rupert Lowe, speaks to media during the Makerfield by-election on June 18, 2026 in Wigan, England. (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read

Unless you’re living under the proverbial rock, you’ll know that Andy Burnham won yesterday’s Makerfield by-election far more convincingly than the polls suggested. His 55 per cent of the vote was not only more than 20 points ahead of Reform, it was more than every other party’s vote combined – and that on a turnout of 59 per cent, up from 53 per cent in the 2024 election. That’s the first time since the SDP won the Greenwich by-election in 1987 that a by-election has seen higher turnout than the preceding general election.

There is no way to read this result other than as a huge personal triumph for Burnham – and, in parallel, a great disappointment to Reform in what was one of its key target seats. At the 2024 general election, Labour won with 45.2 per cent, with Reform second on 31.8 per cent. Yesterday was a giant leap backwards for Reform – especially when combined with the Tories’ sensational by-election win in Aberdeen South, the party’s first in Scotland for over 60 years.

Both those results are self-evidently enormously significant. But I want to concentrate on a more obscure aspect of Makerfield – the performance of a much smaller party which came nowhere near winning, but whose result should send a shiver down the spine of every JC reader.

If I told you that one party running in the by-election believed that the only true Brits are Christians and that those who aren’t Brits should “remigrate”, you might reasonably assume that that party was a tiny fringe outfit that might at best secure a few hundred votes from some unhinged racists.

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Topics:

Restore Britain

Andy Burnham

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