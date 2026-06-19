The alarming rise of the party that believes only Christians are true Brits

But a party which believes just that secured 7 per cent of the vote in Makerfield. If it manages to maintain a similar level of support in coming months and years, it is going to have a real impact on election results more widely.

The party I am referring to is Restore Britain, which was founded in a fit of pique when Rupert Lowe, who was elected in 2024 as a Reform MP, fell out with Nigel Farage. But while its origins may lie in a tantrum, it should now be clear that it cannot be dismissed as only the plaything of a wealthy egomaniac. Restore Britain’s signature policy of mass deportations is gaining support from real voters. And not just in insignificant numbers.

Restore Britain talks about removing illegal immigrants and foreign nationals who break the law, as well as those who cannot speak English or who claim benefits. There will always be a certain level of support for such a populist – indeed, popular – approach. But while that is one aspect of its agenda, the intellectual foundations of its approach cast a far wider net.

Restore Britain is an avowedly ethno-nationalist party. That means defining Britishness – and thus the conditions in which non-Brits (a category that would include Jews) are tolerated when they live here –

on the basis of cultural or religious identity, rather than by existing law or civic belonging. That ethnic identity, the party’s ideologues make clear, should be homogenous.

According to Charlie Downes, the spokesman and campaigns director for Restore Britain, the character of that homogeneity is obvious: “Britain is a people defined by indigenous British ancestry and Christian faith." In other words, no matter how long any Jew – or Hindu, or Sikh, or Muslim or any other faith – may have lived here or for how many generations, we are not British and never can be. This is Restore Britain’s version of the Nazis’ "Blood and Soil" (Blut und Boden).

Restore Britain does not – yet – say Jews should be expelled. But if Britishness requires "indigenous British ancestry and Christian faith," then existing British citizens who do not meet that definition are merely here because we possess a piece of paper that has historically given us legal citizenship; we are not actually British, and so our right to live here is conditional.

Downes has made clear what comes next: “Remigration is a political and demographic necessity.” Remigration means that even those of us who hold the legal status of British citizenship should be encouraged (or in some instances compelled) to leave, because we dilute the homogeneity of the nation by our presence.

After January’s launch of the Reform Jewish Alliance he posted an image of Farage at the meeting with the comment: "MPs should serve their constituents and Britain's national interests, not foreign lobbies and minority advocacy groups."

We have been here before many times, although not significantly in Britain for many decades. At the moment, Restore Britain is able to punch above its electoral weight because it has the support of Elon Musk, and so Twitter gives it a huge push. It is also now an established presence on Facebook. It may be that it has reached its peak, but the more identity politics takes hold and the more groups like the Greens toy with antisemitism, the less likely that is.

The rise in antisemitism in the CST statistics is deeply concerning. The rise of Restore Britain is the political concomitant.



