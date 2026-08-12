I went to five US shuls in one weekend – all full of life

I found this number of active, lively and welcoming shuls within a relatively small geographical area very moving and encouraging when people are, ironically, talking about the demise and decline of the UK Jewish community.

﻿What makes a great shul experience? Different things matter for different people. However, it is fundamental that a shul, its rabbis and honorary officers are welcoming, warm and friendly inviting and approachable. The rabbi should feel genuine, motivated by a love of Torah.

There is no room for discomfort, fear or disrespect. You walk through the door and you should be made to feel at home. A shul and its congregants should reflect the values, morals and behaviour that the rabbis extol and promote on a regular basis. Reprimands and criticisms are out of order – whether relating to the position of tefillin on your head or sitting down during the Amidah. I attended a service at Richmond United Synagogue last year for a Torah dedication where its rabbi made me feel like a long-time congregant. What a pleasure it was.

Chabad rabbis preach that everyone who comes to shul is equally important and matters, and should not be judged by any other criteria such as money or anything else. And a shul should give you something to take away from your experience, a thought or a principle of behaviour. It is not difficult.

The amount and quality of food at a kiddush is not so important to me. The “hyenas” have normally eaten most of the food by the time you manage to reach the table anyway.

I am currently working on yet another football event with three central London United synagogues to increase harmony and co-operation between them and to encourage even more activity, energy and enthusiasm.

Like King David and my former religious leader Reverend Leslie Hardman, the first Jewish chaplain to enter Bergen Belsen, British Jews, led by the United Synagogue, should be standing tall and proud in the face of all the adversity we have been facing and not be afraid of having our Jewish voices and values heard. There is no room whatsoever nor reason for appeasement, diffidence and shyness and on no account should we be afraid.

The United Synagogue should stand up and have its voice heard far more loudly in political and religious circles for its core values, including its support for the State of Israel.

Where I sat last weekend, the future is not so bleak and there are exciting times ahead for the United Synagogue, its friends and the community. It is in our own hands and we have to be positive and determined. My father would be proud of the institution he was once part of.

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Jonathan Metliss is chair of the charity Action Against Discrimination