I went to five US shuls in one weekend – all full of life

I recently marked my late father’s yahrzeit. Cyril Metliss was a proud and strong man, doyen of the ‘43 group and supporter of Hendon United Synagogue, in the area where I was brought up.
That weekend I visited five premier league United Synagogues, principally to say Kaddish and remember my father. All were brimming with energy, with lively, warm, friendly and well attended congregations. All had extremely welcoming and enthusiastic rabbis and chairmen.
I started at St John’s Wood United Synagogue on Friday night to be with a close friend, then I went to my own shul, Central on Saturday morning where I was called up and sang Anim Zemirot, encouraged by the convivial chazan Steven Leas. On Saturday night I was at Norrice Lea and then to South Hampstead shul on Sunday morning where I recited Kaddish with my brother. Then I went back to Raleigh Close on Sunday evening for my last Kaddish, which was an emotional experience.
I could not fail to be impressed by all this activity, and the many options within the United Synagogue, of which it can be justly proud. I also sometimes go to the New West End, in St Petersburgh Place, under its new, enlightened religious leader Rabbi Aaron Lipsey and enjoy its exciting cultural and music programme. It’s so important to have so much Jewish life, vigour and activity within the United Synagogue.
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