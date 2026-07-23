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Jewish former minister Grant Shapps ‘rejected’ as Tory candidate

The erstwhile home secretary reportedly failed a new selection process, amid claims Kemi Badenoch is purging ideological opponents within her party

July 23, 2026 17:03
Shapps.jpg
Sir Grant Shapps speaks during the Conservative Party Conference at the Birmingham ICC on September 30, 2024 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
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Kemi Badenoch has said the Conservatives are “a very different party from the one that was removed from government in 2024”, after it emerged that former minister Sir Grant Shapps was blocked as a candidate for Parliament.

Shapps held a string of Cabinet positions under four Tory prime ministers – energy security and net zero secretary, transport secretary, home secretary and business secretary – and most recently served as a defence minister under Rishi Sunak.

He also co-chaired the party ahead of its 2010 election victory.

The former MP lost his Welwyn Hatfield seat to Labour’s Andrew Lewin in the Tories’ general election mauling in 2024.

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Topics:

Conservative Party

Grant Shapps

Kemi Badenoch

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