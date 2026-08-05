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Letters to the Editor, August 7 2026

Boy George’s courage, burial rights, Diane Abbott, the blood libel and a reader’s happy memories of growing up in Edgware

August 5, 2026 09:51
Copy of Boy George
Our readers had much praise for Boy George this week
4 min read
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Bravo, Boy George!

Boy George’s release of We Will Dance Again is worthy of comparison with Émile Zola’s publication of J’Accuse...! in 1898. Both are expressions of moral outrage at the treatment of Jews. Zola wrote in the pages of L’Aurore; Boy George addressed the global village through the internet.

The significance of his decision to do so is incalculable. At a time when many public figures have remained silent, equivocal or critical, he chose to speak plainly.

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