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Letters to the Editor, July 31 2026

July 29, 2026 09:25
Copy of Wes Streeting GettyImages-2161326523
New Defence Secretary Wes Streeting's comments on the IDF proved controversial this week (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
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Community leadership


As a Jewish person who has always been involved with Jewish life in this country and a lifelong supporter of Israel, I am so deeply distressed by the lack of Jewish leadership in the last three years.

At no other time can I remember such a crisis for Anglo Jewry. This situation has only been made worse by the divisions within our so-called “leadership organisations “. History has shown us that when Jews are divided it signals a weakness in the community. The divisions appear to focus on what is happening in Israel.

Surely the community needs leadership that speaks with one voice for Jewish life in this country?
That is what is so sorely lacking and without which the Jewish community the divisions will simply deepen.

Isabel Oberman

N2

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