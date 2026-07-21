Become a Member
Politics

Ed Miliband appointed as foreign secretary by Andy Burnham

‘I will carry my parents' faith in that spirit of Britain to my role representing our country’, the former Labour leader said

July 21, 2026 10:26
01KY0AS05CNVZGJ7Q42S8DWFG3.jpg
New Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband leaving 10 Downing Street on Monday (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Former Labour Party leader Ed Miliband has been appointed by Andy Burnham to serve as foreign secretary in his government, becoming the most senior British Jew in government.

In a statement in which he said it was an “honour and a privilege” to serve in one of the great offices of state, Miliband made a reference to his faith and his heritage.

“My parents came to Britain as Jewish refugees from the Nazis. To them, Britain was both a sanctuary and a beacon of hope in the global fight against fascism.

"I will carry my parents' faith in that spirit of Britain to my role representing our country.”

To get more Politics news, click here to sign up for our free politics newsletter.

Topics:

Ed Miliband

Andy Burnham

Labour Party

10 Downing Street

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper