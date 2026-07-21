Ed Miliband appointed as foreign secretary by Andy Burnham

He continued: “I will be a Foreign Secretary who fights for Britain's interests and our values of democracy, freedom and the rule of law on the world stage.”

Referencing the conflict in the Middle East, the foreign secretary said that Britain would continue “playing our part to seek to end the conflict in Iran and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz” and said the government would help seek “sustainable peace in Palestine and Israel, including an end to the terrible suffering of the people of Gaza and security for the people of Israel.”

One of Miliband’s key foreign policy interventions as Labour leader was to oppose military action against Bashar Al-Assad’s regime in Syria after he had used chemical weapons against his own population, breaching one of then-president Obama’s “red lines” he had urged the Syrian president not to cross.

The Conservative-led coalition government lost a key vote on the matter and shortly thereafter the US decided against taking action against the Assad regime.

During the 2015 general election campaign Miliband boasted that standing up to the US was proof that he was “tough enough” for the job of prime minister.

However, his actions earned him criticism following his appointment.

Monica Harding MP, the Liberal Democrats’ international development spokesperson said his actions “may have prolonged the civil war and emboldened Putin. Let’s hope he shows more backbone this time round.”

The new Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband led Labour into voting against UK military action against the Assad regime in Syria after its use of chemical weapons. Obama, watching what happened to the vote that night, was put off launching military action despite the ‘red lines’… — Monica Harding MP (@monicabeharding) July 20, 2026

One Labour MP told the JC that they hoped Miliband “increases the aid budget to Syria”.

As Labour leader he was criticised by Jewish communal organisations for the robust opposition to Israel’s 2014 war against Hamas in Gaza.

However, he defended himself and told the JC in a 2015 interview in which he also shared his love of Larry David’s TV show Curb Your Enthusiasm.

“I consider myself a strong friend of Israel”, Miliband said, adding: "Friends will disagree from time to time but it doesn’t in any way change my deep belief that we should seek to restart the negotiations, that we should have no tolerance with those who question the legitimacy of the state of Israel, that we should have no tolerance of proposals for boycott.”

Andy Burnham’s cabinet reshuffle saw a purge of several of Sir Keir Starmer’s key allies.

Rachel Reeves, David Lammy, Darren Jones, Liz Kendall, Peter Kyle Steve Reed, Hilary Benn, Jo Stevens and Lord Hermer were among the senior ministers to depart government.

Hermer along with Miliband was one of two Jewish members of Sir Keir Starmer’s cabinet and is being replaced by Ellie Reeves.

Lord Wolfson, the shadow attorney general who is also Jewish, paid tribute to his former rival at the dispatch box.

He told the JC: “Richard Hermer and I have profound differences about the direction he has taken the office and his approach to a number of fundamental constitutional and legal issues. Those differences have been genuine and deeply felt.

“But we also share something in common. We are both lawyers, both Jewish, and both have roots in South Wales. I wish him and his family well for the future.”

He also congratulated Reeves and said she brought “substantial legal experience to the role”.

Wolfson continued: “The office of Attorney General occupies a unique place in our constitution. I hope she will use it to provide the Government with the independent legal advice it needs, while upholding the rule of law and preserving public confidence in the office.”

Miliband – whose brother David also held the role under Gordon Brown’s premiership – replaces Yvette Cooper who will become health secretary.

Along with Shabana Mahmood, he was widely rumoured to be a key contender for Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Former defence secretary John Healey has now been appointed to the role, while Mahmood continues to serve as home secretary.

Other key appointments include Angela Rayner as communities secretary, Louise Haigh as chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster, Wes Streeting as defence secretary, Alex Norris as justice secretary, Labour deputy leader Lucy Powell as education secretary and Middle East minister Hamish Falconer is appointed as intergovernmental and European relations minister.

Junior ministerial appointments are set to continue on Tuesday.