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IDF conduct has ‘fallen short’ of British Army standards, new defence secretary Wes Streeting claims

‘Good friends are critical when necessary,’ says Wes Streeting as he stands by comments accusing Israel of ‘war crimes’ in Gaza

July 23, 2026 13:31
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Defence Secretary Wes Streeting speaks at Farnborough International Airshow on July 22, 2026 (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read
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New Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has claimed Israel has “fallen short” of British military standards in its conduct of the war against Hamas.

Wes Streeting, who was just two days into his new role when he made the remarks to journalists at the Farnborough Airshow, said he held Israel “to the same standard that we hold ourselves to.”

“That was a standard,” he said, that Israel had “fallen short of”.

His comments stood in contrast to those of former deputy supreme allied commander of Nato, General Sir John McColl, who wrote in The Times in 2024 that Israel’s actions in Gaza were “rigorous compared to the British Army and our western allies”.

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Topics:

Wes Streeting

Defence

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