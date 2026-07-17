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Sir Michael Ellis

By

Sir Michael Ellis

Opinion

From the BBC to the police, anti-Israel hatred is destroying our institutions

When the pillars upholding protection for Jews are crumbled away, the roof will fall in not only on Jews but on everyone sheltering under the protection those pillars provided

July 17, 2026 10:47
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Police speak to a counter protester during the Gaza march through Southend (Image: Alamy)
3 min read
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Many of our much-loved British institutions are engaged in a concerted campaign of slow self-destruction. The institutions themselves are harming their reputations in a similar way to Gerald Ratner when, in 1991, he joked about a product in his jewellery business as “total crap”.

The BBC used to be respected the world over for its accuracy and integrity. Around the world people drew comfort from the knowledge of its veracity. Not any more. BBC News has slowly destroyed its reputation. Those looking for accurate Middle East coverage have as much trust in the BBC now as they do in Al-Jazeera. The anti-Israel derangement has spoiled the brand.

British policing used to be considered the finest in the world. At the FA Cup Final in 1923, a handful of constables and a white police horse were able to control a crowd of up to 300,000 football fans who had descended on the new Wembley Stadium. A hundred years later, “White Horse Bridge” leading to Wembley is still named after it.

But now, after years of hate marches in London at which terrorism has been lionised; after the West Midlands Police scandal, when evidence was fabricated in order to ban supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv from Birmingham; and after Essex Police allowed pro-Palestinians to target a Jewish residential area of Southend, many feel that British policing has been captured by appeasers of those who hate Israel, Jews, and this country itself. The international reputation of British policing has plummeted, as President Donald Trump keeps reminding us.

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Topics:

Anti-Israel protests

Antiseitism

NHS

Wes Streeting

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