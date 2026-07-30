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Obituaries

Writer Rosemary Friedman dies at 97

Doctor’s wife whose successful novels heralded the rise of contemporary medical drama

July 30, 2026 11:42
Rosemary Friedman 90 birthday

By

Gloria Tessler

5 min read
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The prolific novelist, playwright, essayist and short-story writer Rosemary Friedman, who has died aged 97, began her career while a medical wife in her husband Dennis Friedman’s GP practice, which provided in-depth material for her early novels.

Against this intensive background, the Friedmans brought up their four daughters, while also fighting off an ongoing cavalcade of childhood illnesses. With the fortunate co-operation of two sets of grandparents willing to care for the babies for two weeks at Christmas-time, the couple also travelled the world from Krakov to Katmandu, generating for her invaluable life experience as a writer.

Rosemary Friedman went on to publish 26 titles including 21 novels and three non-fiction works, translated into several languages and serialised by the BBC. She has published two children’s books and more than 50 short stories, syndicated worldwide.

Her first novel, No White Coat (Hodder & Stoughton 1957) was an instant success followed by four more `medical’ novels. Tapping away at her Remington typewriter often with a baby daughter on her lap as patients beat their way to the surgery attached to the house, Rosemary introduced readers to the frequently sad but hilarious world of general practice. Her seven medical novels in the 50s and 60s heralded the modern medical drama. They first appeared under a male pseudonym, Robert Tibber, but their success eventually led to media interviews with the author and other public appearances as well as providing an introduction to the perilous early days of the National Health Service.

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