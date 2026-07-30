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Exclusive: Burial society members ‘paying twice over to switch shuls’

JC investigation finds the hidden cost of moving shuls is prohibiting some from worshipping in their chosen community

July 30, 2026 11:12
Copy of Bushey New Cemetery
The United Synagogue's Bushey New Cemetery

By

Jane Prinsley

9 min read
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Members of the community are being faced with fees of thousands of pounds to switch burial schemes after moving synagogue, a JC investigation has found.

In some cases, congregants are unable to join the shul of their choice because the transfer charge is so high.

Others claim that effectively they are being forced to pay twice over for burial rights.

Yet religious bodies point out that the upkeep of cemeteries involves an enormous cost that is continually rising, with burial societies having a responsibility to ensure they are financially viable far into the future.

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Topics:

Burial

Jewish Joint Burial Society

The United Synagogue

Cemeteries

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