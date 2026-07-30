Can our burial system reflect the way we live now?

When I was studying in the United States, an Orthodox student told me how much he admired that great British-Jewish institution which, in his eyes, gave us the edge over our transatlantic cousins: the burial society. To join a Jewish funeral scheme generally requires membership of a synagogue as well – a condition that has ensured higher synagogue affiliation here than in the States.
But while the traditional lock-in might have served congregations well, some members continue to chafe at the system, for if they want to move communities, they find that the cost of burial transfer can be prohibitive. The current system militates against a religious free market.
Critics of the current set-up believe that it fails to take account of changes in lifestyle and there ought to be greater flexibility. As they grow older, parents may want to move closer to their children and grandchildren – a pattern that is perhaps accentuated by the contraction of regional communities.
Alternatively, a couple may decide to leave the big city and retire to the coast or the countryside. This may have been a factor behind the surprising 16 per cent rise in the Jewish population of south-west England between 2011 and 2021, which was revealed in the last census.
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