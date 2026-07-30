Can our burial system reflect the way we live now?

But then one partner dies or becomes ill, precipitating a move back to their original place of residence, either to be with family or old friends or settle in a Jewish home for the elderly. Families may be left having to make burial arrangements at a less convenient location because of the cost.

Periodically, there are calls for change by making it easier and cheaper to transfer from one burial society to another. But synagogues retain a vested interest in the status quo that provides an incentive to belonging to them, an interest they may cling to even more closely give that affiliation to synagogues (outside the Charedi population) appears weaker than it once was among the younger generation. Ideally, burial society membership should be decoupled from synagogues and joining the latter should be simply on the basis of religious conviction or community participation rather than securing a final resting-place.

In theory, it could be possible to devise a national burial scheme open to every Jew with members maybe supplementing subscriptions with a small top-up to their chosen community. However, it would be hard to persuade denominations to set aside their religious differences to make such a scheme feasible.

A different option that has been floated is that pensioners, if they had subscribed to a scheme for a certain number of years – let’s say 35 – would be guaranteed their local burial and no longer have to pay in: so if they moved city, they could join a synagogue there without having to maintain membership in their former home in order to preserve burial rights.

A more radical possibility is if someone were prepared to buy a plot of land and start an independent Jewish cemetery that would bypass synagogues altogether – although land would not be easy to come by. In fact, plans to do that in north-west London were announced around a decade ago but ultimately came to nought.

While there may be a constant rumble of discontent over the difficulties of transfer, it has not yet built to a clamour that would force the various authorities to rethink. But there remains a case for the Jewish Leadership Council, which was founded as a strategic body, to launch a review into the area. As part of that, the JLC could commission a survey on how loyal people are to their current place of worship and, if burial rights were not an issue, whether they are actively thinking of switching shul.