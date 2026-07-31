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Jonathan Harounoff

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Jonathan Harounoff

Opinion

Trump’s Hamas deal deserves credit – but the true test is whether the terrorists will disarm

For Israelis exhausted by war and Palestinians seeking freedom from Islamist rule and perpetual conflict, the prospect of a truly demilitarised Gaza under civilian government is one worth pursuing

July 31, 2026 17:10
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US President Donald Trump during the inaugural meeting of the "Board of Peace" (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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Since the groundbreaking 20-point peace plan in October 2025 brought home all remaining living and deceased Israeli hostages stolen by Hamas on October 7, one obstacle has loomed above all others when it comes to progress in Gaza: Hamas itself.

The central question has never simply been how Gaza should be rebuilt or governed. It has been whether an internationally designated terrorist organisation, armed and backed by Tehran, can continue to exist as a military force while any lasting peace and reconstruction takes root.

The answer has always been no.

That is why President Trump's announcement on Thursday that Hamas has agreed to disarm under the Board of Peace framework is so significant. If implemented, it would mark the most consequential diplomatic development in Gaza since the hostages were released and deserves genuine credit.

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Gaza

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