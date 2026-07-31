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Boy George says he’s ‘devastated’ by loss of ‘innocent lives on both sides’ of Gaza War amid backlash over new ‘pro-peace’ song

It comes after the Culture Club star pulled out of a West End performance of Jesus Christ Superstar

July 31, 2026 16:56
Copy of Boy George
Boy George performing in 2023 (Getty Images)

By

Elisa Bray,

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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Boy George has denied being a “genocide denier” and having “no compassion” for Palestinians amid a backlash against his latest single, We Will Dance Again, over its pro-Israel themes.

The song, which was created using AI, calls out fellow musicians for acting like “sheep”, condemns the labelling of the Gaza War as a “genocide”, and declares we “will dance again” – a now-famous slogan of remembrance and resilience in relation to the Nova music festival massacre.

Its lyrics include the phrases “you say genocide, I say war” and “I stand with the Jews”, prompting criticism from pro-Palestine activists.

Days later, George’s manager, Paul Kemsley, announced that the Culture Club frontman would be pulling out of a guest star role as King Herod in Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s West End production of Jesus Christ Superstar, saying he has “never been afraid to stand by his personal convictions”.

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Topics:

Boy George

Nova exhibition

Nova massacre

Jake Marlowe

Music

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