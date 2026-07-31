Boy George says he’s ‘devastated’ by loss of ‘innocent lives on both sides’ of Gaza War amid backlash over new ‘pro-peace’ song

In response to the row, George issued a lengthy statement on Instagram, saying: “Sometimes, I realise that being an air sign I expect the world to understand me without having to explain myself.

“The suggestion that I feel no compassion for Palestinian’s is both untrue and absurd. I am devastated for the loss of the innocent lives on both sides of this war and I call for peace.

“I have read members of the press calling me a ‘genocide denier’ yet those who deny the suffering of Israelis are given a free pass."

He added that the song is “pro peace” and said it was inspired by a visit to the Nova Exhibition and conversations with October 7 survivors and bereaved families.

He specifically mentioned British couple Michael and Lisa Marlowe, whose son Jake was killed at the festival.

The former JFS boy, 26, was working as security for the event and died attempting to rescue other attendees from Hamas terrorists.

"Everyone knows what happened to innocent women, kids, babies, sons and fathers on that day, innocent people who were at a festival celebrating life,” George continued.

"The Nova Festival is a mirror of my world as a DJ and I have played many such festivals, including in Israel so it resonated with me and I felt compelled to write something. I could have been there and we know that there were people from more than 40 countries who were. I felt these deep emotions and is wrote this song for them.

“My personal opinion is that this is sadly a war, but not an attempt to wipe out Palestine. But I respect that everyone has their own opinions and believe we should all be allowed to have that right.

“Look around and tell me one musician speaking out for the Jewish community, but you can absolutely guarantee they have made their living from working with a Jewish team member.

"I understand that is uncomfortable to defend your friends when a war like this is raging, but the woman who sells me bagels is not to blame, neither is my doctor or publicist, manager, ex-boyfriend, or my thousands of Jewish friends. This song is for them.”

“I come from a place of peace. I am a jew loving, trans-hugging queer hippy and my mother would be proud of me,” he concluded.