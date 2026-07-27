‘You say genocide, I say war’: Boy George releases new pro-Israel single

Boy George last month said he would “never turn his back on his Jewish friends” after being targeted by pro-Palestinian activists.

Boy George attends The Olivier Awards 2026 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, April 12, 2026 in London, England (Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

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He said: “Over the years it’s been a really personal thing. It doesn’t mean that I don’t have compassion for Palestinians, it doesn’t mean that I agree with what’s going on in Israel, but I am always going to defend the people that I love.

“I have a lot of Jewish friends and there would never be a situation where I’d turn my back on them.”

The pop icon published the song on his X and Instagram accounts on Sunday, with the caption “#Shalom”.

The full lyrics of the song are:

“You say genocide, I say war.

When you’re attacked, it’s what the army’s for

Does it get ugly? You bet it does.

When I know you wanna kill, every last one of us.

Every last one of us. Every last one of us.

You never mention October 7. Young girls raped against trees.

Murdered brutally. For the crime of dancing. You condemn the Jews.

With selective memory. Musicians holding flags, mouthing like sheep.

Propaganda fuelled by the internet. It feels so weak.

But trust me, we will dance again.

We will dance again.

We will dance again.

And there won’t be no war.

But if you’re ever confused, I stand with the Jews.

I don’t feel brave I just need to behave like a human.

But trust me, we will dance again.

We will dance again.

We will dance again.

And there will be no war.

But if you’re ever confused, I stand with the Jews.

I don’t feel brave I just need to behave like a human.

[In Hebrew] You say genocide, I say war, when they come to kill you.”