‘You say genocide, I say war’: Boy George releases new pro-Israel single

Boy George has released a hopeful new song in support of Israel in the wake of October 7.
The AI-created reggae song calls out fellow musicians for acting like “sheep”, condemns the labelling of the Gaza War as a “genocide”, and declares we “will dance again” – a now-famous slogan of remembrance and resilience in relation to the Nova music festival massacre.
The Culture Club frontman, 65, has been an outspoken supporter of Israel and one of the most vocal British celebrities in condemning antisemitism, particularly since October 7.
He has publicly condemned the Hamas-led attacks, supported British Jewry in the wake of April’s stabbing attack in Golders Green, opposed pressure to boycott Eurovision over Israel’s inclusion, and argued that friendship with Jewish people should not become conditional because of events in the Middle East.
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