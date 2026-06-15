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Boy George: ‘I would never turn my back on my Jewish friends’

Pop legend says he will always ‘defend the people that I love’

June 15, 2026 13:44
george.jpg
Boy George has incorporated the Star of David into some of his clothes (Twitter)

By

Mark Wood

2 min read

Pop icon Boy George says he would “never turn his back on his Jewish friends”, despite being targeted by pro-Palestinian activists.

The colourful singer who achieved worldwide fame in the 80s with his group Culture Club, lived in Golders Green during the 90s and was in the area on the day on the day two Jewish men were stabbed.

He was interviewed ahead of a charity auction which will see some his most outrageous clothing sold to raise funds for struggling musicians.

George, 65, whose biggest hits include Do You Really Want to Hurt Me and Karma Chameleon, has incorporated the Star of David into some of his clothes.

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Topics:

Antisemitism

Pop culture

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