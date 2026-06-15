Boy George: ‘I would never turn my back on my Jewish friends’

He said: “Over the years it’s been a really personal thing. It doesn’t mean that I don’t have compassion for Palestinians, it doesn’t mean that I agree with what’s going on in Israel, but I am always going to defend the people that I love.

He added: “I have a lot of Jewish friends and there would never be a situation where I’d turn my back on them.”

He also spoke about Culture Club’s Jewish drummer Jon Moss, and his great friend, club promoter Phillip Sallon.

George told The Sunday Telegraph: “Jon Moss was one of the great loves of my life. He’s Jewish, and I remember when I met Philip Sallon [known as the ‘King of Clubs’ in the 80s] he said: ‘I’m a Jew, I’m a homosexual and I’m f--king proud of it.’”

The auction will feature some of his hats from British milliners Stephen Jones and Philip Treacy, and the striking Hasidic Samet hats that he’s worn throughout his life.

He says he's always worn the hats as a subliminal symbol of support and one coming under the hammer is a felt black hat, given to him by Moss.

In May he hit the headlines after appearing on Patrick Kielty’s Irish talk show.

Having been in Golders Green on the day of the attack, which saw two Jewish men allegedly stabbed by a Somali-born British national, he expressed his support for the Jewish community.

In response, Kielty referenced “the backdrop of that obviously is the horrors of Gaza and this is a complex thing”.

It led to a fierce backlash online, with the charity Holocaust Awareness Ireland condemning the Kielty's response because the show airs on the Irish state broadcaster.

George, who appeared in Eurovision singing alongside San Marino’s entry, was also singled out by pro-Palestinian activists who criticised him for participating, as well as for his statements supporting Israel’s continued participation in the contest.

British musician Boy George performs with Senhit (not pictured) representing San Marino with the song 'Superstar' during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 (ESC) at Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria on May 12, 2026. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Over the decades his androgynous style often reflected the mood of the era and he says he now sees a return to some of the tensions which were prevalent in the 70s.

He said: “You’d see skinheads everywhere, and I feel like now we’re back in the Seventies in a way. Some of those feelings are coming back…Nigel Farage, I mean he’s so Seventies…without getting too controversial.”

In 2008 he was found guilty of assault and false imprisonment of a male escort. He has been sober since then after battling substance abuse problems.

As well as music he has written vegetarian cooks books and is about to star as King Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar in the West End.

Bold Luxury, the Boy George Edit, is online now at Julien’s Auctions, and a portion of the proceeds will go to MusiCares, which gives grants and support to struggling musicians.