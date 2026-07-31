Boy George pulls out of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ days after releasing pro-Israel song

Boy George has pulled out of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s production of Jesus Christ Superstar, days before he was due to perform, after releasing a pro-Israel song.
The pop icon was to play King Herod – a one-song cameo role rotated among guest stars – in the West End production at the London Palladium, which begins on August 3.
However, on Thursday his manager, Paul Kemsley, announced he was no longer set to appear without giving an explanation, only that George “has never been afraid to stand by his personal convictions”.
The former Culture Club singer last week released a pro-Israel AI-generated song, entitled We Will Dance Again, that denies claims of genocide in Gaza and criticises his fellow musicians for holding flags and speaking “like sheep”.
To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.