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Boy George pulls out of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ days after releasing pro-Israel song

‘George has never been afraid to stand by his personal convictions’ said the star’s manager while announcing his departure from the show

July 31, 2026 11:16
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Boy George during the London Eurovision Party on April 19, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
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Boy George has pulled out of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s production of Jesus Christ Superstar, days before he was due to perform, after releasing a pro-Israel song.

The pop icon was to play King Herod – a one-song cameo role rotated among guest stars – in the West End production at the London Palladium, which begins on August 3.

However, on Thursday his manager, Paul Kemsley, announced he was no longer set to appear without giving an explanation, only that George “has never been afraid to stand by his personal convictions”.

The former Culture Club singer last week released a pro-Israel AI-generated song, entitled We Will Dance Again, that denies claims of genocide in Gaza and criticises his fellow musicians for holding flags and speaking “like sheep”.

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Topics:

Boy George

Music

West End

Israel

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