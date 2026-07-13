‘Losing a child breaks you, and you remain broken,’ say parents of October 7 victim Jake Marlowe

“He was really heavily into his music, and the only way you could listen was if you had earplugs”, recalled Jake Marlowe’s mother, Lisa, with a smile, while discussing her son’s love of the hardcore music genre before his tragic murder at the Nova festival on October 7.
Michael and Lisa Marlowe, the parents of UK-born Jake, were speaking last Thursday afternoon at the Nova Exhibition in London, on what would have been “Jakey’s”, as they lovingly referred to him, 29th birthday.
A JFS boy, Jake was one of 14 British nationals who were murdered during Hamas’ terror attacks on Israel, working as unarmed security for the Nova Festival, where around 380 people were killed.
Jake decided to make aliyah in 2021, after he saw on social media what Michael described as “the heinous Palestinians driving up and down the Finchley Road...in their white vehicles, with their flags of hate, their megaphones, saying what they would do to our women and children. That resonated with Jakey.”
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