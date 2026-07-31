Jewish leaders demand answers from Andy Burnham after Diane Abbott re-admitted to Labour

She was initially stripped of the party whip in 2023 after making the remarks in a letter to The Observer, although she later apologised and was readmitted to the party.

She was then suspended again after defending the remarks in a BBC interview and insisting she did not regret the incident.

It is understood that Labour's latest disciplinary investigation concluded with Abbott receiving a formal warning.

While that process was conducted independently under reforms introduced following the EHRC's findings into Labour's handling of antisemitism complaints, Jewish organisations said that restoring the parliamentary whip is an “early test” for Burnham’s new premiership.

Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies, said Abbott's decision to double down on her comments last year had caused “deep concern” within the Jewish community.

“This is in a context where the Jewish community is experiencing historically high levels of antisemitism, including the murder of two Jews last October at Heaton Park Synagogue.”

He said restoring the whip marked “an early test of resolve for the Burnham administration”.

“It is hard to conceive of the whip being restored unless there is clear and sustained evidence of genuine remorse, a proper understanding of why those comments were so hurtful, and an unequivocal recognition that antisemitism is racism.

"While people can learn from their mistakes, Diane Abbott's past record is not encouraging in this regard.”

A spokesperson for the Jewish Leadership Council said: “Given her lack of public contrition prior to today's announcement, the decision to reinstate Abbott's membership will be seen as an exoneration for her actions.

“We recognise the independence of these processes following the EHRC report into antisemitism in the Labour Party, meaning that this is not a decision taken by the prime minister as leader of his party.

"However, the prime minister is ultimately responsible for determining which MPs are given the Labour whip. He must explain how returning that whip to Diane Abbott is consistent with his zero tolerance approach to antisemitism.”

The Campaign Against Antisemitism condemned the decision, saying Abbott represented “a throwback to the Corbyn years when she was so prominent – the period when Labour became institutionally antisemitic according to the EHRC”.

The CAA warned her return risked Labour revisiting that era.

“It seems like the moment Sir Keir Starmer makes way for Andy Burnham, Labour risks turning the clock back. Her readmission is a bad omen."

A spokesperson for the Jewish Labour Movement said: “The outcome was reached following the conclusion of the Labour Party's independent process, a process established following the EHRC report.

“Should Diane Abbott's conduct as a Labour MP fall below what is expected for a third time, we will expect our party to take firm and decisive action.”

A Labour Party spokesperson told the JC: “The Labour Party expects the highest standards from our elected representatives and party members. The party assesses any alleged breaches of such standards independently of the leadership and political interference.

“Following a process conducted under Labour Party rules and approved by the independent review board, Diane Abbott and Joani Reid have been readmitted to the Labour Party and have had the Labour whip restored in the House of Commons.

"Diane Abbott has also apologised following the independent process coming to an end. All Labour elected representatives must be mindful at all times of their platform and the responsibilities that come with that privilege.”

Reid, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) Against Antisemitism, stepped aside from Labour in March after her husband, David Taylor, a businessman, was arrested by counter-terrorism police.

At the time, Reid, 39, said she was voluntarily relinquishing the whip to avoid becoming a distraction while Labour carried out its own enquiries.

The Labour MP for East Kilbride and Strathaven has repeatedly said she was not under investigation and had done nothing wrong.