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Jewish leaders demand answers from Andy Burnham after Diane Abbott re-admitted to Labour

‘The prime minister must explain how returning the whip is consistent with his zero tolerance to antisemitism,’ says Jewish Leadership Council

July 31, 2026 14:23
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Diane Abbott (Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
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Jewish communal leaders have warned that restoring the Labour whip to Diane Abbott risks “turning the clock back” on the party's efforts to tackle antisemitism.

The Jewish Labour Movement has called for the party to take “firm and decisive” action if the politician’s behaviour “falls below what is expected for a third time”. 

The JC revealed on Thursday that the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)-instigated investigation into Abbott’s previous remarks, which saw her suspended from the party last July, had concluded, clearing the way for Labour to complete its internal process and return the whip to the veteran MP. 

The longtime MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, 72, who was the first black woman elected to Parliament, had the whip withdrawn after insisting she did not regret her comments suggesting that Jews do not experience racism, but rather “prejudice” similar to that suffered by red-headed people.

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Topics:

Diane Abbott

Labour Party

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