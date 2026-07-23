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Manchester police chief apologises for ‘missed opportunity’ after Heaton Park knifeman’s phone ‘not examined’ before terror attack

Jihad al-Shamie’s mobile device was seized in a previous arrest but was not looked at until after his stabbing rampage, which saw two Jews killed

July 23, 2026 11:23
Heaton Park.jpg
Sir Stephen Watson, chief constable of Greater Manchester Police, (R) with then-Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham (L) and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood (C) visit the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation following the terror attack on the synagogue on October 2, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
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The chief constable of Greater Manchester Police has apologised after admitting the phones of the Heaton Park synagogue attacker, Jihad Al-Shamie, were seized by officers in an arrest prior to the attack but were not examined until after his deadly knife rampage.

In a statement, Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said this was a “missed opportunity” to uncover evidence of al-Shamie’s “extremist mindset” before he rammed his Kia Picanto into the gates at Heaton Park synagogue Yom Kippur last year.

Al-Shamie, a Syrian-born British citizen who was on bail at the time of the attack in relation to an alleged rape, was shot dead by police as he targeted the place of worship on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Two Jewish men, Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz, were killed during the attack, with Daulby inadvertently fatally shot by armed police.

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Topics:

Heaton park synagogue attack

Heaton Park Synagogue

Police

Manchester

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