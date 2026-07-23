Manchester police chief apologises for ‘missed opportunity’ after Heaton Park knifeman’s phone ‘not examined’ before terror attack

Watson said: “In conducting an internal review, it became apparent that GMP had seized al-Shamie’s mobile devices at the point of each arrest. The significance of the data contents of these devices was substantial in respect of evidencing an extremist mindset.

“Regrettably, I can confirm that the significance of the information stored on al-Shamie’s devices was not realised as they had not been examined before the attack took place on the 2nd of October 2025.

“It is for the IOPC [the police watchdog] and the Coronial Inquests to determine the impact of not reviewing the contents of the devices.

“There can, however, be little doubt that the information contained within these devices would have inspired further investigative action.

"It is clear that our not having reviewed the data available to us prior to the attack constitutes a missed opportunity.

“I am disappointed at the prospect of adding to the distress of all of those affected by the terrible events last October. For this, I am deeply sorry.”

The IOPC said it is investigating all previous contact between GMP and al-Shamie, including action taken by police in response to criminal allegations against him.

A spokesman said: “As part of our investigation, we will consider whether GMP missed any opportunities to prevent the tragic events that occurred last year.

“Last week, GMP made us aware of information relevant to these inquiries which was recovered from devices seized as part of its investigations into al-Shamie’s alleged offending.

“We will review this evidence as part of our ongoing investigation.

“We have advised one officer that they are under investigation for potential misconduct in relation to their handling of allegations of rape and other sexual offences against al-Shamie.

“This does not necessarily mean that disciplinary proceedings will follow. This decision will be made on conclusion of the investigation.”