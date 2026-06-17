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Lorin Bell-Cross

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

Analysis

The Green Party could be in a worse position than Labour were under Jeremy Corbyn

Will these revelations lead to an investigation by the equalities watchdog?

June 17, 2026 06:00
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3 min read

It isn’t often that as the JC’s political editor my jaw is left wide open and I’m aghast by what I’m reading.

But such was my astonishment at reading the lengthy exchange of emails between Greens for Palestine and Jewish Greens.

Some of the demands made by Greens for Palestine – that Jewish Greens liberate their minds from Zionism and make apologies for the actions of the Israeli embassy – are almost comically ludicrous.

Only there is absolutely nothing funny about the situation.

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Topics:

Green Party

Zack Polanski

Jeremy Corbyn

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