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Liberate your minds from ‘supremacist grip of Zionism’, pro-Palestine Greens tell Jews

Bombshell dossier reveals Jewish group snubbed over mediation and told to apologise for Israel

June 17, 2026 06:00
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By

Lorin Bell-Cross

5 min read

The Greens’ pro-Palestine group has demanded Jewish members of the party liberate their minds from “the supremacist grip of Zionism”, bombshell papers obtained by the JC reveal.

This newspaper can also disclose that Greens for Palestine has snubbed a request by Jewish Greens for mediation to resolve their differences.

Critics have condemned the “appalling” comments in the explosive dossier and called for an investigation by the equalities watchdog

The demand comes after months of allegations of antisemitism in the party led by Zack Polanski.

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Topics:

Green Party

Zack Polanski

Mothin Ali

Jewish Greens

Anti-Zionism

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