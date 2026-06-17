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Explosive dossier that reveals escalating row between Jewish group and pro-Palestinian Greens

Email correspondence obtained by JC documents how heated debate over ‘Zionism is racism’ motion led to Jews being held to account for Israel’s actions, sparking calls for an investigation by equalities watchdog

June 17, 2026 06:00
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Party MP's, members, activists and supporters gather on Bournemouth beach for a 'Red Line for Palestine' protest on the second day of the Green Party Conference, on October 04, 2025, in Bournemouth (Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

9 min read

The JC has obtained a dossier of exchanges between Greens for Palestine and Jewish Greens over the past few months revealing deeply concerning attitudes towards Jews within the party. Many of the emails suggest Jews are being held responsible for the actions of Israel and other matters over which they have no responsibility. The exchanges took place within the context of a row over a proposed motion branding Zionism as racism. Here the JC is publishing long passages from the emails amid calls for an investigation by the Equality and Human Rights Commission watchdog.

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Topics:

Green Party

Zack Polanski

Jewish Greens

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