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Diane Abbott ‘about to be welcomed back to Labour’ say party sources

Whip ‘to be restored’ to the Mother of the House a year after she said she did not regret saying Jews do not experience racism

July 30, 2026 18:34
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Veteran MP Diane Abbott (Getty)

By

Jane Prinsley

1 min read
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Diane Abbott, 72, is about to be welcomed back into the Labour Party, the JC has been told by party sources.

Several sources confirmed that the veteran London MP, who was suspended from the party last year after defending comments claiming Jewish people do not experience racism but rather “prejudice”, is about to have the whip restored.

The MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington was suspended from the party for the second time in July last year after saying she did not regret her past remarks on antisemitism.

It is understood that the investigation process instigated by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) into her remarks has come to an end.

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Topics:

Diane Abbott

Labour

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