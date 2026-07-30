Diane Abbott ‘about to be welcomed back to Labour’ say party sources

The first suspension came after she wrote a letter to The Observer in 2023 which argued that people of colour experienced racism "all their lives" and that was different to the "prejudice" experienced by Jewish people, Irish people and Travellers.

Shortly after it was published, she issued a statement in which she said she wished to "wholly and unreservedly withdraw my remarks and disassociate myself from them".

But in an interview last year on BBC Radio 4's Reflections programme, she said she did not look back on the incident with regret.

Then prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said the comment from the Mother of the House “deflected” from his mission.

In her BBC interview, Abbott insisted she did not regret the comments, which she originally claimed had been part of an earlier draft of the letter sent in error, “at all”.

"Clearly, there must be a difference between racism which is about colour and other types of racism because you can see a Traveller or a Jewish person walking down the street, you don't know,” she said.

"You don't know unless you stop to speak to them or you're in a meeting with them.

"But if you see a black person walking down the street, you see straight away that they're black. They are different types of racism.”

Asked whether her original remarks were wrong, she responded: “I just think that it's silly to try and claim that racism which is about skin colour is the same as other types of racism.

"I just... I don't know why people would say that."

She also said she has become “a bit weary of people trying to pin the antisemitic label” on her and insisted that she had “spent a lifetime fighting racism of all kinds and in particular fighting antisemitism”.

The Labour Party has been contacted for comment.