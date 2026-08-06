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Appointing former neo-Nazi as anti-extremism adviser an ‘insult’, Baroness Berger tells Badenoch

The MP for the area where Joshua Bonehill-Paine was due to stand for a council seat said the Tory leader ‘has not accepted the party got it wrong’

August 6, 2026 11:15
Joshua Bonehill-Paine
An election poster for Joshua Bonehill-Paine (Facebook/Joshua Bonehill-Paine)

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read
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Kemi Badenoch’s appointment of a former neo-Nazi, who stood down as a Tory council candidate on Wednesday, as an adviser on countering extremism is “an insult”, Baroness Berger has said.

The Conservative leader offered Joshua Bonehill-Paine a role on the party's Culture and Integration Commission after he withdrew as the party's candidate for the Crewkerne South ward on Somerset Council in next May's local elections following outrage over his previous convictions for racially-aggravated harassment, assault and burglary.

Badenoch defended the appointment, citing his subsequent deradicalisation and his work in anti-extremism training.

But Berger, who was among those targeted by Bonehill-Paine in a series of “vile” posts on social media in which he referred to her as a “Jewess” and “filthy Jew bitch”, said appointing him as an adviser was “an insult” in light of his prior imprisonment for antisemitic offences.

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Topics:

Kemi Badenoch

Luciana Berger

Neo-Nazi

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