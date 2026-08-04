New Irish government jet ‘can’t land in fog’ after ministers demanded Israeli-made guidance system be removed

The Irish government’s new jet may not be able to land in fog or rough weather after ministers ordered the removal of an Israeli-made navigation system, it has been reported.

The aircraft, a €53m Dassault Falcon 6X jet, was delivered to Dublin for use by officials just before Christmas last year.

The previous governmental plane was a Lear Jet, which was retired due to technical difficulties and its comparatively shorter range.

However, multiple sources reportedly confirmed to Irish outlet The Journal that the system used to help the new plane land in low-visibility weather was removed because it was made by Elbit Systems, an Israeli defence firm which has contracts with the IDF.