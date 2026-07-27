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Irish frisbee team demand Israel is banned from world championships

Ranelagh Ultimate vows to boycott matches with New Age at Limerick tournament

July 27, 2026 16:17
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Ranelagh Ultimate playing a game in Germany in June (Image: Instagram/ Ranelagh Ultimate)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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An elite Irish ultimate frisbee team has called for Israel to be banned from competing in this year’s world championships.

Ranelagh Ultimate vowed to boycott any fixture it has with the Israeli team New Age, and called on the sport’s governing body, the World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF), to either suspend them or make them compete as ‘neutrals’.

The World Ultimate Club Championship (WUCC), – the sport's biggest competition, takes place in Limerick, Ireland, from August 15th until August 22nd.

In a statement posted on Ranelagh’s Instagram, the Dublin-based team wrote: “We condemn the actions of Israel in Gaza and towards the Palestinian people.

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Topics:

Sport

Boycotts

Ireland

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