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Palestine Action activists jailed over Elbit factory raid

Four defendants sentenced to seven years and eight months, five years, five years, and four years and eight months, respectively

June 12, 2026 18:07
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Protesters outside Woolwich Crown Court ahead of a hearing where Palestine Action activists were jailed on June 12, 2026 (PA)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

5 min read

Four Palestine Action activists who mounted a “terrorist” raid on an Israel-based defence firm’s UK factory, causing £1.2 million of damage and leaving a police officer with a fractured spine, have been jailed.

Charlotte Head, 30, Samuel Corner, 23, Leona Kamio, 30, and Fatema Rajwani, 21, were in an old prison van which crashed into the Elbit Systems site near Bristol in the early hours of August 6, 2024.

The activists, all wearing red boilersuits, used sledgehammers and crowbars to destroy computers, drones and other equipment before police and security intervened.

Corner, a former student at Oxford, struck police officer Kate Evans twice on the back with a seven-pound sledgehammer, leaving her with a fractured spine.

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Topics:

Palestine Action

Court and Crime

Courts

Elbit

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