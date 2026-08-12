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Letters to the Editor, August 14 2026

August 12, 2026 08:47
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Prime Minister Andy Burnham speaks to care home residents Dorothea and Doreen during his visit to Jewish Care, July 29, 2026 (Image: Getty Images)
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Care and the community

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is full of praise for Jewish Care – and on this, at least, I won’t quarrel with him. My own family’s experience leaves us no less full of praise. The facilities are second to none, the care is magnificent, and the staff genuinely embody the “One Big Family” philosophy. The Prime Minister is right to credit Jewish values and our sense of community for much of this.

What he conveniently omits is who paid for it. Hundreds of millions of pounds in private charitable donations built the gold standard that is Jewish Care – the generosity of extraordinary families, and a community that takes its responsibilities seriously. It would have cost the Prime Minister nothing to say so. That he didn’t is disappointing, though perhaps not surprising: praising philanthropy would mean acknowledging a community capable of looking after itself, rather than one waiting for him.

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