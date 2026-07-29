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Andy Burnham

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Andy Burnham

Opinion

Why as Prime Minister I’m using Jewish Care as a model for my social care reforms

Labour’s new leader writes for the JC about why he chose the charity’s Golders Green care home as the place to launch his new policy agenda

July 29, 2026 17:35
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Andy Burnham shares a laugh with Doreen, a resident at Jewish Care, on a visit to the care home and community centre in Golders Green on July 29, 2026. (Getty Images)
3 min read
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Thirteen years ago, as shadow health secretary, I visited Jewish Care in Golders Green for the first time.

What struck me wasn’t just the extraordinary quality of care, although that was obvious. It was that everyone seemed to be pulling in the same direction. Staff, volunteers, carers and even families were working together.

I left thinking: this is what good social care looks like.

This morning, over a decade later, I came back to Golders Green to announce that I’m making the choice to fix the social care system nationally.

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Andy Burnham

Jewish Care

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