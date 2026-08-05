The trend for rounds of applause in synagogue makes regulars like me clappy-unhappy

If Yiddish has an equivalent to “musn’t grumble”, it’s not one I am familiar with. By contrast, kvetch remains in popular usage, for our culture supports an honourable tradition of complaint. We do not bear our irritations, let alone the slings of outrageous fortune, quietly. In which spirit, I ask you to indulge me.
Happy is the congregation that hosts many bnei mitzvah but for some the influx of visitors is a mixed blessing. In the past few years, there seems to be a growing trend of applause breaking out in synagogue for bnei mitzvah. And sometimes not even once but twice, after they have delivered their dvar Torah and when they have finished singing the haftarah. Giving a whole new meaning to happy-clappy, which makes regulars very clappy-unhappy.
Better to be a kveller than a kvetch, you may say. Should we curmudgeons not swallow our annoyance at what might be considered a harmless act of celebration and instead rejoice in a full house rather than bristle like Victor Meldrew in a tallit? But I hold that clapping has no place in a shul service. A barmitzvah is a sacred ceremony, not a performance. Applause belongs to secular venues and detracts from the spiritual occasion.
The shul-going faithful are at the best of times jealous of their traditions and any novelty is likely to meet resistance. Even the introduction of a new tune can lead to rising hackles. So how much more irksome is an unauthorised practice that has seemingly been imported from outside.
To get more from Life, click here to sign up for our free Life newsletter.