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Dominic Green

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Dominic Green

Opinion

The terrible waste that is Jewish Studies at American universities

These programmes are giving a kosher stamp to anti-Israel propaganda and delegitimisation. It’s past time for the wealthiest among the wealthiest Diaspora community in our history to set a new course and find finer things to invest in

August 6, 2026 15:06
Kent_Hall,_Columbia_University.jpg
Columbia University's Kent Hall, which houses the The Institute for Israel and Jewish Studies (Image: Wikipedia)
4 min read
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In 1972, the United Negro College Fund asked the New York ad agency Young & Rubicam to help raise donations that could send young black students to college. The Mad Men’s pitch was “A mind is a terrible thing to waste, but a fine thing to invest in.”

The ghost of Young & Rubicam survives on the 28th floor of 3 World Trade Center after its agglomeration into VMLY&R. Give them three martinis and ask them for a campaign for funding Jewish Studies programmes in American universities, and they might come back with “Money is a terrible thing to waste, and Jewish Studies a terrible place to invest in.”

“Who Teaches Judaism in America?”, a survey commissioned by the Ronn Torossian Foundation, is the proof. Over the past 60 years, idealistic Jewish donors have poured millions of tax-deductibles into Jewish Studies. Not just to give their tradition the academic study it deserves, but also as a way of inculcating Jewish identity and strengthening American Jewish life.

The Torossian study shows that their money is wasted. These programmes are giving a kosher stamp to anti-Israel propaganda and delegitimisation. The study examines attitudes to Israel among the professors in 1,136 US colleges offering programmes in Jewish Studies and the spin-off fields of Israel Studies, Hebrew and Holocaust Studies between May 2021 and Spring 2026. Four in ten faculties have signed anti-Israel petitions. They include 14 endowed chair holders, the big beasts of the departmental jungle. At Ivy League colleges, 72.3 per cent of Jewish Studies faculty publicly denounced Israel. Columbia University topped the Ivies with 77 faculty boycotters, 27 events and statements for Faculty & Staff for Justice in Palestine (which was founded after the October 7 attacks), and five departments committed to boycotting their Israeli peers.

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