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Former neo-Nazi withdraws from Tory candidacy after Jewish community backlash

Kemi Badenoch says Joshua Bonehill-Paine will work with the party on ‘tackling radicalisation’ as part of its culture and integration commission

August 5, 2026 17:06
Joshua Bonehill-Paine
Joshua Bonehill-Paine (Joshua Bonehill-Paine)

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read
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A convicted former neo-Nazi has withdrawn from standing for office for the Conservative Party in Somerset.

Joshua Bonehill-Paine, who served jail time after being convicted of racially aggravated harassment against then-Labour MP Luciana Berger and also has convictions for assaulting a police officer and burglary, had been selected as the Conservative candidate for the Crewkerne South ward on Somerset Council in next May's local elections.

The Board of Deputies, the Jewish Leadership Council, Baroness Berger and several senior Tories had urged the party to drop Bonehill-Paine.

But Tory leader Kemi Badenoch initially defended his candidacy, saying he had redeemed himself, and drawing a distinction between allowing the convicted former antisemite to seek local office and giving him “a national platform” as a prospective MP.

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Topics:

Conservative Party

Kemi Badenoch

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