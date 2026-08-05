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Senior Tories urge Kemi Badenoch to drop former neo-Nazi local election candidate, sources tell JC

Jewish leaders turn down meeting with Joshua Bonehill-Paine, who was convicted for racially harassing Baroness Berger

August 5, 2026 13:59
Bonehill-Paine (Channel 4/You Tube)
In February, Bonehill-Paine was identifed by Channel 4 News as the man behind The Crewkerne Gazette. (Channel 4 News/Youtube/The Crewkerne Gazette)

By

Jane Prinsley

4 min read
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Pressure is mounting on Kemi Badenoch to remove former neo-Nazi Joshua Bonehill-Paine as a Conservative council candidate after senior party figures made “very blunt and forceful” representations to the party leadership.

The Conservative leader has defended her decision to allow Bonehill-Paine, who previously described himself as a “nationalist, fascist, theorist and supporter of white rights,” to contest the Crewkerne South ward of Somerset Council next May, arguing that he has been rehabilitated.

Bonehill-Paine received a jail sentence in 2016 after being convicted of racially aggravated harassment against Luciana Berger when she was a Labour MP, posting messages on his blog calling her a “rodent” and “evil money-grabber”.

During his trial he performed a Nazi salute toward the public gallery.

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Topics:

Conservative Party

Kemi Badenoch

Neo-Nazi

Somerset

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