Kemi Badenoch, you’ve got this very, very wrong

The blogs were not the only things he published. He also produced a lot more racist, misogynistic and pornographic material about me.

I was six months pregnant when I stood in the Old Bailey to give evidence in the case. Those two days were hell. I still remember the physical sensation of fear, the emotional and physical effort it took to stand and stay composed. All while he smirked throughout.

But I count myself lucky. I wish I wasn’t a victim but I am. Other victims suffered worse. In court, we heard the victim impact statements from people whose lives had been completely derailed by his campaign of hate and were unable to come to court to give evidence because of it. People who could no longer work, who couldn’t sustain relationships with their partners and family, who were struggling to rebuild any sense of normality.

Throughout the trial, he showed no contrition. None. At one point he performed a full Nazi salute to his supporters in the public gallery.

That moment has stayed with me ever since, not just because of the vileness of the gesture itself, but because of the chilling confidence with which it was delivered. It told me everything I needed to know about how this individual saw the world, and about the utter contempt he held for the people he targeted.

You can read the Judge’s sentencing remarks here for the full details. Trigger warning – it’s a harrowing read.

So today, seeing commentators debate his suitability to be elected on social media – some even suggesting that “these are precisely the people we need” in public office – made me feel physically sick. It is particularly hard when people (some of whom I normally hold in high regard) minimise the suffering of victims because they are more interested in the political theatre than in the consequences of hate.

His conviction and subsequent sentence showed the very best in Police, the Crown Prosecution Service, the jury system and British law.

Today, we have seen what happens when British values are laid aside for the sake of politics.

I am all for rehabilitation. But there’s a gulf between being sorry and being allowed to stand for election.

Myself and others should not have to relive our trauma in silence. We should not have to watch the people who harmed us be elevated without any acknowledgement of what happened (thank you to the one Tory Peer who got in touch). And we should not have to explain, again and again, why this matters.

Some have chosen to paint this as a Labour Vs Conservative fight. I’d hold exactly the same view if any party, mine included, made this choice – and I would speak out accordingly.

For the avoidance of doubt I don’t believe this man should hold any position in public life – because of both his racism and his views of women.

Kemi Badenoch you’ve got this very, very wrong.

Baroness Berger is a Labour Member of the House of Lords