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Baroness Berger

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Baroness Berger

Opinion

Kemi Badenoch, you’ve got this very, very wrong

I am all for rehabilitation but there’s a gulf between being sorry and being allowed to stand for election. I don’t believe Joshua Bonehill‑Paine should hold any position in public life – because of both his racism and his views of women

August 5, 2026 16:15
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Leader of the Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch (Image: Getty Images)
2 min read
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I woke up in the States this morning to the news that Joshua Bonehill‑Paine has been selected and approved as a Conservative Party council candidate in Crewkerne. Seeing his name hit me like a punch to the stomach.

I then read that the Leader of the Conservatives – Kemi Badenoch – supports this selection.

This individual already had previous convictions for violence, criminal damage, other malicious communications and racially aggravated harassment. He was then convicted for five specific blogs he wrote about me.

The Judge described it as “gravely oppressive racially aggravated harassment of the worst kind, intended to cause her (me) alarm and distress”. He was sentenced to five years and four months for these crimes.

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Conservative Party

Kemi Badenoch

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