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Luciana Berger blasts Tories for selecting former neo-Nazi who targeted her as a local election candidate

Baroness posts on X: ‘Kemi Badenoch you’ve got this very, very wrong’

August 4, 2026 14:45
Joshua Bonehill-Paine
Bonehill-Paine has been chosen by the Tories to stand for election to Somerset Council, in the Crewkerne South ward. (Facebook/Joshua Bonehill-Paine)

By

Mark Wood

6 min read
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Labour peer Luciana Berger has reacted with fury after a former neo-Nazi convicted for racially harassing her was chosen as a Tory local election candidate.

Joshua Bonehill-Paine, who served time in jail, is due to stand for election to Somerset council next year in the newly created Crewkerne South district.

He once described himself as a “nationalist, fascist, theorist and supporter of white rights”.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch defended the selection of Bonehill-Paine, praising him for having “shown contrition for his crimes”, and said her party believes in “second chances”.

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Topics:

Antisemitism

Nazi

Neo-Nazi

Conservative Party

Kemi Badenoch

Police

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