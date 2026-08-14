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The bruising tale of British Jews and boxing

David Cohen meets the author of a new book about the Jewish boxers who punched above their weight – and the high price they paid for it

August 14, 2026 15:06
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In the ring: Jews have a long history in British boxing (Photos: JEWISH MUSEUM LONDON, MANCHESTER JEWISH MUSEUM, GETTY IMAGES, JEWSINSPORTS)

By

David Cohen

9 min read
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News that the American boxer Floyd Mayweather, who has donated more than a million dollars to Jewish and Israeli causes, is accusing his Jewish former business adviser of defrauding him didn’t exactly startle David Dee.

Dee, a social historian at Leicester’s De Montfort University, has no special insight into the particulars of Mayweather’s lawsuit against Jona Rechnitz, the champ’s onetime offsider whom he now accuses of pocketing a fortune in jewellery funds and other proceeds. The case will be sorted out in a Manhattan court.

However, as the author of a new book on life in and around the squared circle, the softly spoken scholar has been building a different case altogether: one about a surprisingly little-told story “either academically or more broadly” in culture.

It is the bruising tale of British Jews and boxing.

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Topics:

boxing

Jewish sport

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