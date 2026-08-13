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How Temple Fortune became a stylish shopper’s paradise

Long derided as ‘pensioner land’, Temple Fortune is subtly turning into north London’s answer to Bond Street, says Zoe Strimpel

August 13, 2026 16:48
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Temple Fortune is on the up (Photo: Getty)

By

Zoe Strimpel

3 min read
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Waiting for the bus, the rain pelting down, I nipped in for shelter to a clothes shop I hadn’t heard of, expecting it to be dire: I was, after all, waiting for the No 13 right by Temple Fortune Lane.

Yet within the 12 minutes I had to kill before the bus came, I’d bought a floaty pink dress with soft cotton bust area in pastel, and spaghetti-style straps (a life-saver on hot days); two ribbed tanks in blue and grey-beige (perfect coverage and fit) and some obscenely comfortable shorts (elasticated waste), baggy and grey but textured and sort of cool.

The place was called Speedway, was staffed by a smart South African lady, and almost everything in it was £35-£50. I’ve been back an embarrassing numbers of times since, buying three pairs of £50 jeans – the best I’ve ever worn in terms of comfort and cut – most recently.

I could have gone into The Bank, whose sister shop is in St John’s Wood, which sells a selection of clothing, accessories and bags from the likes of Farm Rio, Etro, Veronica Beard, Hale Bob and 7 For All Mankind. But that’s for a woman with more cash to spend than myself.

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Topics:

Temple Fortune

Shopping

Kosher shopping

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