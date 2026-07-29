Become a Member
World

2025 the deadliest year for attacks on diaspora Jews for 30 years, new report finds

Figures compiled by the J7 group of Jewish leadership organisations show that instances of antisemitic violence have almost doubled since 2022

July 29, 2026 05:00
HeatonPark.jpg
Members of the local community stand by a police cordon near Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation on October 2, 2025, following an attack at the synagogue (Getty Images)

By

Mark Wood

3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

A shocking new report published on Wednesday has revealed that 2025 was the deadliest year for antisemitic attacks in the Diaspora since 1994.

The J7 group, which represents the seven largest Jewish communal organisations outside Israel, also reported that antisemitic incidents in those countries are up 136 per cent and violent incidents up 97 per cent compared to 2022, the year before Hamas' October 7 attack.

It said the findings “sounded the alarm” and reflected the “deadly reality” of antisemitism faced by Jews worldwide which is now at levels “unprecedented since World War II”.

The J7 is made up of representatives from Argentina, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the US and Britain.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Antisemitism

Diaspora

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper