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AI regurgitates antisemitic tropes reflecting human bias, study finds

Israeli researchers discovered that popular chatbots are more likely to associate Jewish people with particular stereotypes, including being more privileged, dominant and hierarchical but less warm and friendly

June 15, 2026 14:34
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(Illustrative) Apple iPhone screen showing AI app icons (Getty Images)

By

John Jeffay

2 min read

Artificial intelligence reflects society's bias against Jews and assumes they'll be more successful and less likeable than their gentile counterparts, a new study has revealed.

It also identifies them more closely with scheming villains – Hannibal Lecter or Michael Corleone in The Godfather – than with good, wholesome fictional characters like Charlie Brown or Marge Simpson.

Researchers in Israel say AI has learned to associate Jewish people with a specific stereotype: being smart, successful, and powerful, but also cold and self-interested.

They asked ChatGPT to generate a list of 126 typically Jewish names (it came up with Ethan Katz, Noah Weiss, Gabriel Horowitz as examples) and of 126 non-Jewish names (Tyler Johnson, Kyle White, Dylan Wilson).

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Topics:

Artificial intelligence

Antisemitism

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