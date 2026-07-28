Torah scrolls stolen in ‘antisemitic’ burglary of Paris synagogue

More than a dozen Torah scrolls were stolen from a Paris synagogue on Sunday in what the local mayor suggested was a targeted attack.
Unidentified individuals stole between 13 and 15 scrolls, valued at an estimated €80,000 to €100,000 ($90,000-$113,000), from the main synagogue in Levallois-Perret near Paris, local authorities said.
Two men entered the synagogue through a window using a rope before taking only the Torah scrolls. Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects, Mayor Agnès Pottier-Dumas said.
The mayor said that the crime targeted the Jewish community “at what is most sacred and precious to it”.
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