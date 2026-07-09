CST, Shomrim and Hatzola to receive prestigious Barnet honour

The three Hatzola organisations have been recognised for what the council has deemed their “exceptional contribution to the wellbeing of Barnet’s communities, providing a free, rapid-response emergency medical service to all”.

The award particularly recognises their “resilience and steadfast commitment” following the “despicable” arson attack on Hatzola Northwest’s ambulances in Golders Green on March 23, part of a string of antisemitic attacks which plagued the area during the first half of this year.

In a statement, Barnet Council added: “For many years, Hatzola volunteers have responded to thousands of medical emergencies, worked alongside statutory emergency services, promoted community health and helped save and enhance countless lives across the borough.”

A CST volunteer on duty (Photo: CST)

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Barnet Council said CST was being recognised for their “tireless work to safeguard Jewish communities across the borough” and the organisation was “widely recognised by police and government as a unique model of best practice”.

A spokesperson for CST said: “Barnet is home to one of the largest Jewish communities in the UK and the appalling arson attacks earlier this year struck at the heart of the cohesion that makes Barnet such a wonderful place to live and work.

“We are delighted to receive this honour from Barnet Council, alongside other important Jewish community partners, and to be recognised for the work we do to protect and support Jewish life and the wider community across the borough.”

Shomrim responding to an incident (Photo: Shomrim)

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Shomrim NW London, another community-led safety organisation, is being rewarded for its “dedication and bravery, including the actions of its volunteers in assisting to apprehend the person following the stabbings on Golders Green Road”.

The council said: “Shomrim’s volunteers have on many occasions run towards danger to support victims, safeguard the public and assist the emergency services.”

On the decision to formally recognise the service of these organisations, the Mayor of Barnet, Cllr Zahra Beg said: “Our Jewish communities sadly have been the focal point of high-profile antisemitic hate crimes. These organisations have played a vital role in protecting our communities, and this award sends the message that we will stand up to hate and those who seek to divide us.”

“Their dedication, professionalism and compassion have made an immeasurable difference to the lives, safety and wellbeing of residents across Barnet.”