CST, Shomrim and Hatzola to receive prestigious Barnet honour

Jewish safety and emergency services will be recognised for their contribution to north-west London by receiving a prestigious award from Barnet Council.
The Community Security Trust (CST), Shomrim NW London, Hatzola Edgware, Hatzola HBS and Hatzola Northwest will be given the Honorary Freedom of the London Borough of Barnet, with the council saying they represented “the best of Barnet”.
The honour, which was agreed at an EGM on Tuesday evening, will be officially presented at a later date by the Mayor of Barnet “in acknowledgement of the organisations’ extraordinary service to the borough and its residents…[and their] invaluable contribution to the life, safety and cohesion of the borough”, said a spokesperson for Barnet Council.
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