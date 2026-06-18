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Antisemitism becoming the “new normal” in Germany, warns Jewish leader

Serious incidents recorded included a woman who was choked and assaulted while cleaning a Holocaust memorial in Hamburg and a man in Coburg who was stabbed after being mistaken for a Jew

June 18, 2026 14:47
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Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, attends a press conference to present a research report on antisemitism in Germany on September 30, 2025, in Berlin (Getty Images)

By

Rob Hyde

1 min read

Germany’s Jewish Council has warned that hatred of Jews is becoming the country's "new normal" after a chilling report revealed almost 9,000 antisemitic incidents in a single year.

The ominous warning came from Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, after the latest figures showed antisemitism has reached alarming levels.

The Research and Information Centre on Antisemitism (RIAS) is widely regarded as Germany's leading antisemitism monitoring organisation.

In its annual report, released this week, it revealed that 8,725 antisemitic incidents were recorded across Germany’s 16 federal states in 2025 – 24 incidents every day.

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Topics:

Germany

Antisemitism

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