Become a Member
World

Australia has ‘disturbing parallels’ with Nazi Germany, says Shoah survivor representative

President of Holocaust survivors’ association was speaking to the Royal Commission into Antisemitism and Social Cohesion

July 21, 2026 12:41
GettyImages-2189117421.jpg
Member of Parliament Josh Burns walks past the damaged Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne, December 10, 2024 (Credit: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

4 min read
Add us as a preferred source

The president of Australia's Holocaust survivors’ association has warned that the country's worsening antisemitism has “disturbing parallels” with the climate that preceded the Holocaust.

Speaking to the Royal Commission into Antisemitism and Social Cohesion George Foster OAM, president of the Australian Association of Jewish Holocaust Survivors and Descendants, stressed that Australia was not “becoming another Germany in the 1930s”, pointing to the country's democratic institutions and legal system.

“However… I can't ignore certain disturbing parallels in the social atmosphere,” Foster told the commission in Melbourne. He cited “the exclusion of Jews from parts of public life, the normalisation of antisemitic language, dehumanising descriptions of Jews, conspiracy theories, the resurgence of antisemitic tropes, attacks on Jewish schools, synagogues and businesses, and fear about displaying Jewish identity publicly”.

Foster, who was born in Hungary to Holocaust survivors before emigrating to Australia in 1947, recalled his “shock” at the anti-Israel demonstration outside the Sydney Opera House on October 9, 2023, two days after Hamas's massacre in Israel.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Australia

Antisemitism

Bondi Beach terror attack

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper